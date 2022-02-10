Suspicious envelopes arrive at two more Nova Scotia MP constituency offices Thursday

More suspicious envelopes were received at constituency offices in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

In an email to CTV News, the Cape Breton Regional Police says officers responded to Liberal MP Mike Kelloway's public office after receiving a call from a staff member stating a suspicious envelope had been received.

According to police, the envelope was similar in description to other envelopes received at constituency offices across Nova Scotia earlier this week.

No injuries were reported and police seized the envelope for further investigation.

In a tweet sent around 4 p.m. Thursday, Kelloway said his office was closing for the afternoon following the discovery.

This afternoon my staff identified a suspicious package that was sent to my constituency office in Dominion, similar in nature to those received across the province by other politicians.



My constituency office has closed for the afternoon. — Mike Kelloway, MP (@mikekelloway) February 10, 2022

A suspicious package was also received at Liberal MP Andy Fillmore's constituency office in Halifax on Thursday, according to a tweet from the MP.

In a Twitter post, Fillmore says, "My Halifax office has received a suspicious package matching the description of those sent to other N.S. MPs containing a chemical irritant. There's something happening in our country right now. And it's not good."

My Halifax office has received a suspicious package matching the description of those sent to other NS MPs containing a chemical irritant.



There’s something happening in our country right now. And it’s not good. We all need to take a step back & return to a more civil discourse. — Andy Fillmore, MP (@AndyFillmoreHFX) February 10, 2022

Fillmore adds that his staff are shaken but okay.

Police in Nova Scotia are also investigating after suspicious packages were delivered to at least four public offices in the province, including one incident where an employee was injured after opening the package.

Police believe some of the packages contained a chemical irritant and further testing is being conducted to identify the substance.

Public offices that received suspicious envelopes include Conservative MP Rick Perkins' constituency offices in both Barrington Passage and Bridgewater, Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont’s federal constituency office in Yarmouth, N.S., and Halifax's City Hall.

Following testing, the Halifax Regional Police said Wednesday that no substances were detected on suspicious envelopes that were delivered to Halifax City Hall Monday evening.

Results for the other envelopes seized and sent away for testing have not yet been released.