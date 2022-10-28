Suspicious fire destroys campground building in Saint Andrews, N.B.

The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a campground building in Saint Andrews, N.B., earlier this week.

Police responded to a report of a fire at a campground on Water Street just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a large building the campground used for storage and events was destroyed.

No one was injured.

The New Brunswick Fire Marshal has deemed the fire suspicious and police say they continue to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information on the fire, or who was in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to contact the Saint Andrews RCMP at 506-755-1130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS-8477.