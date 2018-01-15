

A fire that destroyed a townhouse under construction in Fredericton has been deemed suspicious.

Firefighters and emergency crews were called to the home on the city’s north side Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured, but the home was destroyed.

A nearby townhouse was also evacuated. Its exterior wall was damaged by the flames.

Police are investigating the fire, which is considered suspicious.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire on Fredericton’s northside which has destroyed a townhouse under construction. Nobody injured, a nearby townhouse was evacuated and has received some exterior damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/us3VXO1LOH — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) January 14, 2018