    • Suspicious fire destroys St. Stephen, N.B. multi-unit building notorious for squatting activity

    A suspicious fire has destroyed an abandoned multi-unit building in St. Stephen, N.B., as shown here on June 18, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV) A suspicious fire has destroyed an abandoned multi-unit building in St. Stephen, N.B., as shown here on June 18, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV)
    New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire in St. Stephen, which destroyed a dilapidated multi-unit building notorious for squatting activity.

    The fire at 80 Union St. was first reported Monday around 9:30 p.m.

    Nobody was injured.

    Several local fire departments, including the Calais Fire Department from neighbouring Maine, responded to the call.

    An excavator was tearing apart what was left of the building by Tuesday morning.

    Air quality in the area was affected by the fire late Monday and early Tuesday.

    New Brunswick RCMP says the provincial fire marshal is part of the ongoing investigation.

    More to come…

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

