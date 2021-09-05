Advertisement
Suspicious fire in East Tracadie, N.S. damages travel trailers, 300 lobster traps: RCMP
Published Sunday, September 5, 2021 1:09PM ADT Last Updated Sunday, September 5, 2021 1:11PM ADT
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire in East Tracadie, N.S. that destroyed a travel trailer and a building containing 300 lobster traps.
Share:
HALIFAX -- RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire in East Tracadie, N.S. that destroyed a travel trailer and a building containing 300 lobster traps.
According to police, two other travel trailers were also damaged as a result of the fire, causing roughly $150,000 in damage.
"Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the fire to be suspicious in nature and that the travel trailer was targeted," police said in a release.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.