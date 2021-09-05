HALIFAX -- RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire in East Tracadie, N.S. that destroyed a travel trailer and a building containing 300 lobster traps.

According to police, two other travel trailers were also damaged as a result of the fire, causing roughly $150,000 in damage.

"Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the fire to be suspicious in nature and that the travel trailer was targeted," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.