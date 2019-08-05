

CTV Atlantic





A house fire in Moncton has left eight people homeless after their two-storey building was fully engulfed by the flames. The cause of the early-morning fire has both neighbours and investigators suspicious.

The Moncton Fire Department received a call concerning the fire at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the two-storey duplex on Pine Street was fully engulfed.

"To my understanding, there are no injuries at all," said Moncton Fire Department division chief, Charles LeBlanc. "Everybody got out safe, so all the people on the main level got out safely."

While everyone escaped the fire safely, their home was destroyed. Canadian Red Cross is assisting a man and woman, as well as their three children, with food, shelter, clothing and other basics.

Nearby neighbours recount waking up to the smell of smoke and noise happening just outside their front door.

"It was quite a bit of a panic, we're used to hearing sirens, but we knew it was pretty close," said Lindsay Surette. "We jumped out of bed immediately and looked out the window and noticed that there were fire trucks just completely blocking the area."

Meanwhile, fire investigators say it's too early to determine the exact cause of the fire, but they, like many neighbours, have their suspicions.

"At this time, there is a number of speculation from neighbours – a lot of stuff that we're hearing," says LeBlanc. "At this point, I would classify this probably as somewhat suspicious in nature."

LeBlanc says, once fire officials complete their investigation, they will hand their findings the RCMP if necessary.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang