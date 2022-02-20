Police in Saint John say an unsettling investigation Saturday afternoon turned out to be a household sleeping bag.

Police were called around 3:00 p.m. when a contractor using a camera to inspect an underground pipe noticed a suspicious object on the footage that appeared to be in the shape of a person.

According to a news release Sunday, Investigators brought in the Saint John Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, “equipped with the proper equipment and training to safely investigate as well as the Forensic Identification Unit.”

The pipe was searched again and the object was found to be a sleeping bag.

The release concluded with police thanking the public for their patience and cooperation.