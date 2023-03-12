Suspicious shooting death on New Brunswick highway ruled homicide: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit says the death of a man in Lincoln, N.B., has been ruled a homicide.

Members of the Oromocto and Keswick RCMP detachments as well as paramedics responded to a firearm-related incident Sunday, around 4:10 a.m., near the 2300 block of Route 102 in Lincoln.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

According to police, he was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries sometime later.

"We believe this to be suspicious in nature, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide," says Cpl. Dan Sharpe with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release. "This is also believed to be an isolated incident."

Police say they believed the situation did not warrant an emergency alert message.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the N.B. RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267).

Anyone looking to pass information but remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An investigation is ongoing.