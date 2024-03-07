Sussex Mayor confident mitigation measures will be taken after latest major flood

Heading into Wednesday night there was some anxiety among Sussex, N.B., residents with a large amount of heavy rain in the forecast overnight.

Mayor Marc Thorne wasn’t one of them.

“I looked at what the water levels were in the creek and what was projected as well as the radar mapping, and so I knew that with the rain we would be getting in the first several hours the creek would rise again but probably not get beyond our first warning before the snow started,” says Mayor Thorne, noting the creek is about 1.8 metres down from levels that usually lead to large scale flooding.

“And that is exactly what happened.”

Thankfully, with snow falling by noon, the town didn’t find itself partially submerged for a second straight Thursday, but that doesn’t mean cleanup efforts are over.

Mayor Thorne says the dumpsters left around town on streets for residents to discard items ruined in the flood are still being filled and emptied each day. He says the town has also been putting gravel next to infrastructure that had been undermined by the latest flood.

He says a master plan is in place to fix the town’s flooding issues once and for all. It’s a plan that has been in place for some time, but he feels as if it stalled out in recent years at the federal level of government. He understands residents are disappointed there is still no plan in place, but feels this latest flood has changed that and things are finally moving through the system.

“We are having conversations with our provincial counterparts,” says Mayor Thorne. “We know that there is sort of a renewed vigor in getting some sort of conclusion that we can begin to start to build some of the projects that will manage the water here in our community.”

He notes the 204 mm of rain that fell in the town last week would have amounted to nearly seven feet of snow had the temperatures been colder.

“I think what people have to recognize is that it is not so much the creek that has changed in the last decade. It’s the climate,” says the mayor, talking about residents who believe this latest flood could have been avoided by dredging the river.

“We are seeing amounts of precipitation we have never seen before in previous decades and the frequency in which it is occurring,” he says.

Dredging won’t increase the capacity of the creek, according to the mayor of Sussex. Water would simply be deeper where the creek is dredged. If material upstream gets pushed downstream in that area, then it will destabilize the areas upstream that haven’t been dredged, the mayor says.

Mayor Thorne says only 68 people have registered for the Disaster Financial Assistance Program following last week’s flood. He says it is imperative for anyone with damage to register for the program soon in order to meet a needed threshold required by high levels of government.

Otherwise that funding could be lost for the entire community, he says.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.