SUSSEX, N.B. -- People were cleaning up and adding up the damages in Sussex on Thursday.

Heavy rain and high water levels caused major flooding as homes were evacuated and roads were damaged.

It was a muddy mess on Stewart Street where Kristina Thibault-Butland lives. Her home sustained major damage from water pouring in through her basement windows.

"Probably about five feet cause it’s a mini-split, it came through the windows so my washer and dryer is done the bathroom needs to be redone downstairs," said Thibault-Butland.

Thibault-Butland said she’s still in shock as she cleans up and tries to see what she can salvage.

Tammy Scott-Wallace, the area's MLA, says damage is still being assessed and they have not yet arrived at a dollar figure.

"It was a one-in-100-year flood in 2014 when it happened and six years later it’s also classified as a one-in-100-year flood, so i think maybe those classifications need to change," said Scott-Wallace.

Scott-Wallace's own home was damaged in the flood, as was Kelsey Richardson's.

Her rental property backs onto the river and, until Tuesday, housed her family of five.

“I came here today hoping that I could do better than I did yesterday," Richardson said. "I got a little stressed and my emotions got the best of me and I didn’t get very many things that I could have, and today my four-year-old was here crying that it was all his fault that he didn’t close the door and pick up his games that the water went in his bedroom," Richardson said.

Besides homes, there was also damage to roads. The Red Cross is helping some of the people who were displaced.

Scott-Wallace is reminding residents how important it is to register their damage with Service NB to help government determine the larger picture and whether a financial assistance will be available to support flood victims.