Clean up efforts continue in the town of Sussex after last week's flash flood and the damage is still adding up.

“This line marks the two foot line - and this here's where we were,” says Colleen Devine as she points to a marker measuring the 21 inches of water that seeped into her basement.

As of Monday, it’s all gone after running a pair of sump pumps around the clock.

“We had to go down and get a third one, our lines froze between the last couple of days, it's been so cold that our lines froze, we had to go get new ones to switch that out,” Devine said.

The return to bitterly cold weather isn't all bad news for flooded residents like Devine.

“Now that it's gotten colder, it's actually helped because there's no more water seeping in now so it's actually froze up enough that we could get ahead of it,” she said.

Sussex CAO Scott Hatcher said while the cold helps somewhat “it doesn't lessen the fact that homeowners have been extremely impacted. They're into extended days now of trying to clean up the mess and you kind of hit the wall after a while, looking for a bit of a break.”

In one neighbourhood, large chunks of ice still sit on front yards.

Dumpsters are filled up with flood-damaged items - including costly items like televisions.

Some longtime residents say this type of flooding this time of year here isn't typical.

“You do get high water, not every year we get flooding, but the water does come up pretty close to the house,” said Bernard Fitzpatrick. “30, 40 feet away, but very seldom do you see it come on the street.”

You don't have to go far to find evidence of this latest bout of flooding and the toll it takes on people.

“There are outside agencies that are willing to help with people kind of worn out dealing with their own home, and if it's possible or necessary we're gonna make that contact,” Hatcher said.

It’s an offer of potential relief for residents as they continue to clean up.

The Red Cross arranged emergency hotel stays for 27 families who were displaced because of the flash. On Tuesday, the Red Cross has confirmed that there remains just one family left in their care.

With files from CTV Atlantic’ Laura Lyall.