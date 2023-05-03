Sustainable Marine holds out hope that tidal energy project will restart

According to Jason Hayman, Sustainable Marine’s removal of tidal energy turbines from the Bay of Fundy may not be a final exit.

“The best way to describe it is sort of hibernating,” said Hayman, the CEO for Sustainable Marine.

Last week, blaming federal government bureaucracy, the company shut down five years of operations and tens of millions of dollars in investments to bring tidal power to the grid in Canada.

“Our project alone would have brought in more than $100 million in inward investment,” said Hayman.

In a statement, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) told CTV News said they have a responsibility to support viable projects, “And to uphold the Fisheries Act and the Species at Risk Act and any potential impact to fish and fish habitat and species at risk in areas of the Bay of Fundy.”

“I don’t think they have any specific allegations that they can level at us,” said Hayman.

Hayman alleges DFO is vaguely suggesting his company needs to better ensure proper interaction with fish and marine wildlife.

“The Fisheries Act states that decisions should be made using the best scientific information available,” said Hayman.

Colin Sproul agrees that more accurate baseline scientific information from the Bay of Fundy is likely needed.

“I think that’s where a lot of the hesitation from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to approve that project to go forward comes from,” said Sproul, who is the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fisherman’s Association spokesperson, who also said fishers in general support the notion of renewable energy.

Hayman added a lot is at risk, given tidal energy is an intergenerational resource that cannot be used up. He is hopeful operations can restart in the near future.