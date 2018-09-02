

CTV Atlantic





PEGGYS COVE, N.S. - Police are trying to located a man who made dangerous mistake at Peggys Cove yesterday – one that did not involve the black rocks.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday a man attempted to move a Toyota Rav4 that was blocking traffic from its parking spot near the gift shop, but left the vehicle in neutral before exiting.

The vehicle was parked on an incline and began to roll backwards, pushing one woman into a large rock and pinning another underneath by her hand.

About 10 people jumped in to lift the car off of the woman according to witnesses, and were successfully able to get the woman out.

Both women were transported to hospital via EHS and neither suffered serious injuries.

Halifax District RCMP are investigating the incident, they say the man was not the owner of the SUV and they are trying to locate him.

He is described as a man in his 40’s with black hair, anyone with any information is asked to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).