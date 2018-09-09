

CTV Atlantic





DARTMOUTH, N.S. - Vandalism at a popular Dartmouth park, along with a nearby church and school has left residents shaking their head once again as the municipality is forced to step-in and deal with the costly cleanup.

Halifax municipality workers spent most of Sunday morning cleaning up a trail of crude images and messages of hate left by a spray painting vandal.

Overnight a swastika appeared on the centre of the stage at the rotary band shell, and benches at Sullivan’s Pond.

“It’s really unfortunate,” said local resident, Vanessa Lent, “it’s one thing if it’s kids and they're painting lude things or like a word but a hate symbol is different and it’s something quite disturbing.”

Across from the pond at both Saint Peter’s church and their neighboring property, rented to the private school Prince Andrew High School Park, were also targeted.

Father Jim Richards of Saint Peter’s Catholic Church says he is disappointed in last night’s activities.

“Think of doing more positive things to the community instead of dragging people down and making them feel depressed about something they hold very dear,” said Richards, “I mean, our church buildings among other buildings around here like the school here and other places like that are just to help build up people's lives.”

Just this past June, other churches, cemeteries, and a golf course aroung Halifax were also damaged by hateful vandalism.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and whoever is responsible could face mischief charges as well as charges for mischief over $5,000 depending on the total cost of the cleanup.

Temporary paint has covered up the messages and images but it will take more time for municipal workers to remove the dame to the brick exterior of the church.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on who is responsible for th vandalism to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CTV Atlantic's Marie Adsett