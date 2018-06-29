Featured
Sweet ride stolen from Valley home
The motorcycle is valued at $30,000 and was stolen from a residence on Cape Road in Annapolis, N.S. on Friday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 4:48PM ADT
Mounties in the Annapolis Valley are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen motorcycle.
The motorcycle is unique in that it was painted orange with flames and has several other distinguishing features: it has an Ultima transmission, digital speedometer, straight bars, small tear-drop mirrors, 140 HP engine, Vance & Hines pipes, and a rear fender that was painted with the phrase “Dr. RA Signature Bike.”
Anyone with information on the location of this motorcycle is asked to call Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.