Mounties in the Annapolis Valley are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen motorcycle.

The motorcycle is valued at $30,000 and was stolen from a residence on Cape Road in Annapolis, N.S. on Friday.

The motorcycle is unique in that it was painted orange with flames and has several other distinguishing features: it has an Ultima transmission, digital speedometer, straight bars, small tear-drop mirrors, 140 HP engine, Vance & Hines pipes, and a rear fender that was painted with the phrase “Dr. RA Signature Bike.”