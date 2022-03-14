Sweet save after downtown Sydney coffee shop suffers damage

The owner of Doktor Luke's coffee shop in downtown Sydney received an unpleasant surprise when he arrived to work Saturday morning.

"Our takeout window was smashed on both sides, there was a big rock outside," says James Walsh, owner of Doktor Luke's.

Due to the broken glass, Walsh says he and his staff closed for the day, meaning a loss of Saturday business just as things were picking back up.

"That's kind of the last thing you want to see. Especially where that window is kind of, I guess, a little bit symbolic of what we've been through. Where we used that as our main source of revenue through the darkest days," says Walsh.

Walsh adds many people were asking how they could help the team out.

The owners of a vegan restaurant in the same building began taking donations, while another small business upstairs sold gift basket tickets.

Shops across the downtown area took to social media, rallying together to help out.

"He certainly would have been the person who asked for this help, so the fact that the community put it out there and said 'Hey look, if you have a few dollars they probably wouldn't ask for it, but they need your support now,' and just hundreds of people have reached out and sent money," says James Macdonald, co-owner of J.J.'s plant-based eats.

Walsh says the owners of a book store nearby offered to fix the damaged area.

After a weekend of clean up, the coffee shop has been back in business, and for Walsh, he says it reminds him of the movie, 'It's a Wonderful Life.'

"But at the end there, George Bailey, tears in his eyes, that was me on Saturday, you know? The richest man in town,' says Walsh.