Sweet treats for sale: Easter Seals Nova Scotia launches annual Valentine’s fundraiser

Easter Seals Nova Scotia has launched its second annual Valentine’s fundraiser.

“We’re offering different cookie packages this year,” said Joanne Bernard, president and CEO of Easter Seals Nova Scotia.

The non-profit organization provides individualized solutions to support inclusion and empower persons with disabilities.

This year, Easter Seals’ New Leaf program is preparing three sweet treats to choose from -- all of which are baked and prepared by clients with disabilities.

The Valentine Box contains nine sugar cookies and a card for that special someone. Also available for purchase are coconut truffles and a six-inch heart-shaped sugar cookie.

“We’re also building a take-home lasagna meal that comes with all the fixings, including salad, a roll and red velvet brownies,” said Bernard.

The lasagna meals will be ready for order in the coming days.

Cookie orders can be placed now on the Easter Seals website.

“All of the proceeds for all of our fundraisers stay directly in this organization and support great programs such as Camp Tidnish, Take PART, which includes all of our inclusive sport for children, our Assistive Devices Program and of course New Leaf Enterprises,” explained Bernard.

The fundraiser couldn’t have come at a more crucial time for Easter Seals.

Its New Leaf Cafe in Halifax recently flooded and will have to close for several months.

“The flood is going to result in anywhere from $20,000-$25,000 in lost revenue and that’s significant on a social enterprise, particularly in the last quarter of the fiscal year,” said Bernard.

Easter Seals is hoping the Valentine’s deal, along with other fundraisers, will help ease the financial burden left by the flood.

“Fundraising is a challenge in the best of times and over the last two years it has been a challenge during this pandemic,” said Bernard.

“So please support us any way that you can. Whether that’s with a direct donation, a purchase of any one of our social enterprise products, or buy a couple of tickets or a table to our gala that’s coming up the end of March.”