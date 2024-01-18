Swim squad rallies to save aging Halifax pool

The push to save Halifax's decades-old centennial pool is making waves.

Members of the Save Centennial Pool committee argued their case at city hall today, challenging a June 2022 motion to replace the Centennial Pool with a new 50-metre pool off the Halifax peninsula.

"The biggest problem with the motion is the motion is one-sided," said Trevor Brumwell, a committee member with Save Centennial Pool.

Brumwell delivered a ten-minute presentation to the community planning and economic development standing committee on Thursday, arguing the original motion is flawed and was approved with little public consultation.

The Save Centennial Pool Committee is asking council to reconsider the motion and look at options to keep the Gottingen Street pool open for the long term.

Brumwell, along with eight other members from the public, spoke in favour of protecting the Centennial Pool from sale or demolition and questioned why staff aren't looking at options to preserve what he calls an “iconic recreation facility” in the heart of Halifax, especially when swim time is greatly needed and hard to come by.

"Thousands of people, competitive swimmers, aquacise groups, swimmers from all ages (use the pool), and the demand is increasing," said Brumwell. "The demand for swimming and aquatic facilities can not be met by the existing capacity in the city and that's why we are promoting a new 50-metre pool and maintaining Centennial."

There's a petition circulating to save the pool, which Brumwell told the committee has more than 1,200 signatures, and says they have solutions for the current site.

"We have been doing the research and the work and we have found options. What we are asking city council to do is look at the other options," said Brumwell.

Paul Card uses the pool frequently and believes the aquatics facility, which was built in 1967, still has more life in it and, instead of losing a central public asset in a central location — people should invest in the pool.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. It's a perfectly fine facility that might need some upgrading, like a lot of facilities around Halifax," said Card. "There seems to be a tendency by council and some of the developers that there's an immediate reaction. They want to tear it down and put something else in its place."

The Save Centennial Pool Committee is asking city council to reconsider the motion and look at options to keep the Gottingen Street pool open for the long term.

COUNCIL SUPPORT

It appears they have support from some at the council table.

Councillor Trish Purdy agreed with Brumwell. She feels the report is swayed in favour of the disposal of the facility and wants to look at all options.

"I don't trust the motion either," said Purdy. "It does seem to favour the replacement options."

The pool facility averages more than 1,460 paid visits a month and hosts a list of competitive swimming and diving teams, as well as swim lessons for young and old.

Nancy Mahoney has been involved at the pool as an aquafit instructor for more than 20 years and says losing a facility in the heart of the city would leave a deep hole.

"I've witnessed, firsthand, people from all economic backgrounds coming into the pool for the main purpose of improving their health and maintaining their health, and it's a social activity for many as well," said Mahoney.

The executive director of Parks and Recreation with the Halifax Regional Municipality told the committee that the report on the future of the Centennial Pool is complete and will make its way to council in the coming weeks.

"It's prepared," said Maggie MacDonald. "It's working its way through our systems."

Councillor Sam Austin said this isn't a done deal at this point. He believes the heart of the report is examining the need for a new pool.

"No decision has been made at this point," said Austin. "I expect the options that you have outlined, like ‘what if we keep the place,’ will be something that is looked at just as vigorously as 'what if we were to go elsewhere?'"

Austin assured the pool won't close anytime soon and believes this process could take many years.