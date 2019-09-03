

CTV Atlantic





It's a part of our history that is sometimes overlooked, but memories of the Second World War are still vivid in the minds of our surviving veterans.

A solemn ceremony was held in Sydney on Tuesday morning to commemorate Merchant Navy Veterans Day. Under grey skies and a light rainfall, dozens gathered at Mariner's Memorial Park on the harbourfront.

It's the same body of water that some of these men left from nearly 80 years ago to serve in the Second World War.

"When I was sailing out of the harbour on the first ship, I was looking at South Bar where I was born and brought up and thinking 'what in the name of God am I doing out here?'" said Stan MacPhail.

In fact, five men who served in the Second World War remain as members of the Cape Breton Naval Veterans Association.

The group holds a ceremony each year on Sept. 3 -- recognized since 2003 as Merchant Navy Veterans' Day in this country.

"In memory, not only of the people who have passed, but for the veterans that are still here," said Donald Hussey

Some of those men continued to fight for decades after the war ended -- not only for appreciation, but things like benefits too.

"We weren't recognized," said Martin MacKinnon. "We weren't recognized by the Royal Canadian Legion and it took a long time to fight to receive the same status as the rest of the veterans."

Wartime life in the merchant navy was tough. Their job was to transport precious supplies like equipment, food and personnel to the European theater making them prime targets for German U-boats.

More than 25,000 thousand merchant ship voyages were made from North America to Britain during the Second World War alone.

Thousands of lives were lost along the perilous North Atlantic convoy route – the key lifeline for British.

"You don't think much of it when you're 16, 17, 18 years old," said MacKinnon. "You just go along and do what you have to do."

Naval veterans associations in some other communities have died off over the years as there are simply not enough veterans left.

They're still going strong in cape Breton, though, with plans to continue gathering like this on Sept. 3 for years to come.

"The veterans are adamant about holding our services and keeping our tradition going as long as we can possibly do it," said Donald Hussey.

It's a solemn commemoration of our wartime history on the water to ensure that the sacrifices that were made aren't forgotten.

"It means a lot, to remember our comrades," MacPhail said. "I knew a few that didn't make it. I was one of the lucky ones."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.