Cape Bretoners continue to win big in Atlantic Lottery, as a big prize was handed out on Friday for the second time in less than two weeks.

Kathryn Martell and Ron Jordan picked up their $1 million cheque from Atlantic Lottery on Friday, to the delight of family and friends.

The Coxheath, N.S. couple says they already have big plans for the money.

“We do want to pay off our home, and we want to do some renovations around the house and outside. We’re also going to try and invest some of it so it gives us some to retire down the road,” said Ron Jordan.

Kathryn Martell says they have been playing the same numbers for decades. Those numbers paid off in the March 13 Lotto 6/49 draw of the guaranteed million dollar prize.

“Actually it’s the families birthdays,” explains Martell of her lucky combination. “I have four children and all of their birthday numbers, mine included.”

The ticket was purchased at the Needs Convenience store on Alexandra St. in Sydney. It’s the third million dollar prize claimed at that store in just a few years.

Owner Kevin McConnell collects a 1% sellers prize, and has says people have been flocking to his store recently, hoping for that same luck.

“I’m hoping to be the fourth. Three big winners, I could be the fourth, I’d move out of here quickly, somewhere where there’s a doctor,” says customer Jim MacInnis.

Million dollar tickets seem to be popping up all over Cape Breton lately. Earlier this month, Angela Capstick MacNeil of Bras D’or won $1.5 million after scratching the grand prize of the Super Set for Life.

While people have been feeling lucky on Cape Breton island, a recent winner on Prince Edward Island may still not know their luck. The December 22nd Lotto 6/49 guaranteed million dollar prize remains unclaimed in PEI.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.