

CTV Atlantic





It’s a weekend many are giving thanks, but a great many others are still in need. Community kitchens all over the Maritimes are putting on turkey dinners for the less fortunate. In Sydney, people stuffed a transit bus with food, in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Marco Amati spent his Sunday afternoon sorting through mountains of food.

The general manager of the Loaves & Fishes community kitchen says despite heavy rainfall Saturday, the annual ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ food drive yielded an even-bigger bounty than last year.

“It came down in buckets, but people opened their hearts, and they came out, and it was more successful than last year,” says Amati.

Enough food was donated to fill half of a transit bus, and they also received more than $600,000 in cash donations.

A lot of that stuffing and cranberry sauce will be put to good use at Monday’s Thanksgiving meal.

“We have a big turkey dinner planned here for tomorrow. We’re looking at about 200 people showing up here,” says Amati.

Even during the infamous Thanksgiving flood of 2016, Loaves & Fishes was full in the middle of that storm for its annual holiday dinner. Amati says the need is now even greater.

“They may not have at turkey dinner, they may not have a Thanksgiving meal, so I’m just happy we’re here to give that, and it’s a special meal,” says Amati.

With clientele at the kitchen rising to about 200 people a day, the extra food will be needed.

The meal begins at 11:00 a.m. Monday and runs for a couple hours.

While the ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ event is primarily a winter fundraiser, Amati says they couldn’t put on this good of a meal with out.

“This brings us through the winter months, the coldest months. So this food will keep us going right through, this is the only food drive we have the whole year,” says Amati.

So while many are stuffing a turkey this weekend, Amati is glad that people came out and stuffed-the-bus, to help ensure that those in need have something to be thankful for.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.