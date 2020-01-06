SYDNEY -- Snowblowers in the Sydney area were working overtime on Monday as Cape Bretoners woke up to their first major snowstorm of the new year.

"I'm retired," said Neil MacKenzie. "I got the time to clear it, but it's a lot more than I thought we were going to get. I got over two feet going back to the barn."

Digging out was a little easier for those who had powered equipment, while others found the nearly 40 centimeters of snow that fell overnight just too hard to move themselves.

"Well we got a whack of it for the first one, but we have another two or three months to go," said Gerald MacDonald.

Students received an extra day of Christmas vacation as the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre For Education cancelled all classes on Monday.

Many businesses in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality delayed opening and transit buses were late hitting the road.

Halifax received less snow -- between 10 and 15 centimeters – and police responded to dozens of motor vehicle accidents.

In Sydney, the wet heavy snow proved to be too much for a city sidewalk plow that broke down in the city's south end.

CBRM spokesperson Jillian Moore says it will be a while before all streets and sidewalks are cleaned up.

"Most main roads are clear," Moore said. "They're working on secondary roads now and we started on priority sidewalks this morning. We did have to use our blowers on the sidewalk plows instead of the blade, which takes about ten times longer and the snow is heavy."

Moore says crews are racing against the clock with another storm expected for Wednesday.

The weather did affect travel between North Sydney and Newfoundland as Marine Atlantic cancelled crossings Sunday night. They were able to clear the backlog by Monday morning.