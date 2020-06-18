SYDNEY, N.S. -- Fitness facilities are still getting used to a new normal after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened, and now, one gym in Cape Breton has a new piece of technology aimed at detecting if people have symptoms of serious illnesses such as COVID-19.

After being closed for months due to COVID-19, Ascendo Fitness in Sydney is once again welcoming people back for workouts, but checking in at the front desk now involves one more step.

"It is a body temperature tablet," Laura MacPhail says of the gym's new greeter. "When you come in, she talks to you. Really easy to use. She'll take your temperature. She'll give you either a green light to come in or a red light if your body temperature is elevated."

The device was brought in from New York and cost thousands of dollars.

Management at Ascendo says they're the first fitness facility in the country to install this technology.

The idea was to give members an added sense of security at a place where germs can easily be spread.

"Walking in, it was something different," said Tyrone Levingston. "I'd never seen it before."

Levingston says he was a bit nervous at first about coming back to the gym.

When it comes to people telling the truth about whether or not they have symptoms, he agrees that you can't be too careful.

"I don't think anyone would try to hide it, or lie about those types of things, but it definitely could help if you didn't know you had something -- or didn't know you had a temperature," Levingston said.

Gym management says the tablet's function as a lie detector is two-fold because it also has facial recognition capabilities to identify whether someone walking in is a member.

They say they could see it catching on elsewhere.

"Having this device really can put your mind at ease when you walk in the door," MacPhail said. "So you know that nobody's getting through with any fever or symptoms, anything like that."

They say they plan to use this all year round to help weed out colds and seasonal flu, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's an added piece of protection.