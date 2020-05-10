HALIFAX -- A man is dead following a house fire on Sunday morning in Sydney, N.S.

On Sunday, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a house fire on Westmount Road to assist Fire Services.

When police arrived on the scene, they determined that one person was inside the residence; an adult man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Fire Marshall’s Officer and CBRPS Forensic Identification are currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.