The start of the Thanksgiving weekend has taken a tragic turn for a Cape Breton family after an elderly woman died following an accidental house fire Friday morning.

Sydney resident James MacKinnon says he noticed a small light shining from his neighbour’s porch on Rockdale Avenue around 4:30 a.m. and, upon further inspection, he noticed lots of smoke.

“The porch itself, as if it was being filled with water, filled with a black dark smoke,” describes MacKinnon. “On both corners, smoke started to come out and through the vent it started to come out.”

Cape Breton Regional Police and Cape Breton Regional Fire responded to the scene. Fire crews say they were able to knock the flames down within minutes.

“It happens sometimes, especially at this time of year,” says Cape Breton Regional Fire Deputy Chief Gilbert Marshall. “The building is shut up tight with no windows open or doors open. It’s possible that the fire flashed. It really might have put itself out.”

When that happens, Marshall says all of the oxygen is sucked out of the air, making it almost impossible for someone to survive.

It’s unclear how many people were home at the time, but firefighters found one woman inside when they were trying to extinguish the flames.

“I did see the lady come out with the EMTs and they were actively pursuing to help her,” says MacKinnon.

The woman was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Police haven’t released the woman’s name, but they say her family has been notified.

MacKinnon says a couple in their 70s lived in the home for decades and raised two children there. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, he says he’s heartbroken for the family.

“It’s pretty sad. They’re very, very kind people. They’ve been in the neighbourhood for decades, as we have. They’re always good to the people around them and always cordial,” he says.

“Having to see your neighbour go through that loss is a terrible thing.”

Police say they have completed their investigation and the fire has been ruled an accident, although they did not release a cause.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore