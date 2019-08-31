

CTV Atlantic





A 46-year-old man from Sydney has been arrested following a police pursuit Friday evening.

RCMP was conducting a traffic stop on Cabot Trail in Rear Little River, N.S. when the driver fled from police, resulting in a police pursuit.

The suspect rammed several police vehicles during the pursuit, resulting in severe damage to their vehicles and his own.

RCMP was able to stop the suspect vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver – whose name has not been released – is facing charges of flight from police, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.