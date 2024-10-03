Sydney man charged after allegedly spray painting city property

A 21-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., has been charged after allegedly damaging property in the city with graffiti.

Cape Breton Regional Police received information and video surveillance to identify a suspect who had marked downtown properties in recent weeks.

On Monday, police say they caught the man spray painting a nearby building on Prince Street and arrested him.

Following further investigation, police say officers were able to confirm the person is responsible for graffiti markings on multiple Sydney locations between May and October, including properties on:

Charlotte Street

Ferry Street

Prince Street

Welton Street

Reeves Street

Angus James Russell has been charged with mischief over $5,000.

Russell was released with a condition to abide by a curfew between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Nov. 18.

Police continue to investigate additional graffiti markings across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Police are asking anyone who witnesses the activity or has information on someone responsible to contact them at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

