A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a collision that left a woman seriously injured after she was pinned against a home in Sydney.

Zachary David MacKenzie is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The Sydney man was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and is due to appear in provincial court Friday.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a home on St. Peter’s Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a car struck a woman and then crashed into the home, pinning her against it.

The woman was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Police say she was later transferred to Halifax for further treatment.

Her dog was also struck and killed in the crash.

Homeowner Rose Barron told CTV Atlantic the woman, who is in her early 20s, was waiting with her child at a bus stop outside the home at the time of the crash.

Barron also said there were about half a dozen children at the bus stop who were narrowly missed by the vehicle.

“I went in and got a great big blanket for all the kids. Her daughter was in that crowd … the other little children were trying to comfort her as well,” said Barron.

A spokesperson for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board said counsellors are available for any students who witnessed the crash.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.