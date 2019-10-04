HALIFAX -- A man has died after his vehicle left the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision in Middle River, N.S. shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver was ejected from the SUV after it left the road and went down the embankment.

The 54-year-old Sydney man died at the scene.

He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

The Cabot Trail was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted from the area. The road reopened at 9 p.m.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.