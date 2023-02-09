Sydney man facing drug charge after cocaine seized during traffic stop

A 45-year-old man has been arrested after cocaine was seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday in Coxheath, N.S.

Police say a member of the RCMP Northeast Traffic Services – Cape Breton (NETS-CB) was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 125 when he witnessed a vehicle travelling at 126 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was then initiated.

During the traffic stop, the RCMP says the officer saw drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, a 21-year-old Sydney, N.S., woman, and the passenger, a 45-year-old Sydney man, were arrested, according to police.

The vehicle was searched, resulting in cocaine being seized.

The driver was released from custody and issued a speeding ticket.

The passenger was released on an appearance notice and will face a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on April 20.