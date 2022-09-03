Sydney Mines man charged with second-degree murder following stabbing: Cape Breton police

A 36-year-old man from Sydney Mines, N.S., has been charged with second-degree murder following a fight outside a residence on Thursday.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street in Sydney Mines around 4 p.m.

According to police, two men, who were known to each other, had been in a fight.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he later died as a result.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Richard Troy Boutilier has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to re-appear in Sydney provincial court on Sept. 16.