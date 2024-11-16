Sydney, N.S., welcomes shoppers looking for unique gifts to Christmas Festival of Crafts

The Home Crafters of Cape Breton is attracting shoppers searching for unique gifts to Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., from Nov. 15 to 17 for the 37th annual Christmas Festival of Crafts.

Susan Mason MacDonald is the president of the Home Crafters of Cape Breton. She said this year’s festival will welcome between 7,000 and 8,000 people to browse and purchase the work of almost 200 crafters.

“There’s something for everyone,” MacDonald said. “We have a wonderful, wonderful selection of baked goods, handmade knitting, jewellery, you name it, we’ve got it.”

MacDonald has been with the Home Crafters of Cape Breton for 31 years.

“You get to see how kids grow up and the same familiar faces,” MacDonald said.

Cynthia Colbourne is one of the crafters participating in the Christmas festival. She said she is excited to get her product in front of so many people.

“Just to see what we make here,” Colbourne said. “I’m just really excited to do this for my first year.”

The Festival includes a “Table of Crafts,” where 100 per cent of proceeds from purchases go to the Undercurrent Youth Society in Glace Bay, N.S.

“All the money that is spent here, stays here because this is Cape Breton,” MacDonald said. “It also helps promote tourism because people from outside of the island are coming down to see this show.”

