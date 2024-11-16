ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Sydney, N.S., welcomes shoppers looking for unique gifts to Christmas Festival of Crafts

    Share

    The Home Crafters of Cape Breton is attracting shoppers searching for unique gifts to Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., from Nov. 15 to 17 for the 37th annual Christmas Festival of Crafts.

    Susan Mason MacDonald is the president of the Home Crafters of Cape Breton. She said this year’s festival will welcome between 7,000 and 8,000 people to browse and purchase the work of almost 200 crafters.

    “There’s something for everyone,” MacDonald said. “We have a wonderful, wonderful selection of baked goods, handmade knitting, jewellery, you name it, we’ve got it.”

    MacDonald has been with the Home Crafters of Cape Breton for 31 years.

    “You get to see how kids grow up and the same familiar faces,” MacDonald said.

    Cynthia Colbourne is one of the crafters participating in the Christmas festival. She said she is excited to get her product in front of so many people.

    “Just to see what we make here,” Colbourne said. “I’m just really excited to do this for my first year.”

    The Festival includes a “Table of Crafts,” where 100 per cent of proceeds from purchases go to the Undercurrent Youth Society in Glace Bay, N.S.

    “All the money that is spent here, stays here because this is Cape Breton,” MacDonald said. “It also helps promote tourism because people from outside of the island are coming down to see this show.”

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News