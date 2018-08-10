

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police have charged 18 men with obtaining sexual services as part of their investigation into prostitution activity in downtown Sydney.

Police say they made the arrests over a six-week period and all of the accused were released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court. The first appearance is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13 when five of the accused will appear.

“The charges come as the result of several months of targeted efforts to address another rise in this ongoing problem, once again directly affecting residents and merchants in the downtown core and raising concerns for the safety of those involved,” Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release. “The Community Safety Enforcement Unit – with assistance from investigators and patrol officers – led an extensive investigation to identify those participating in illegal activity.”

Police say the investigation involved the use of undercover officers combined with “other specialized tools and techniques.”

“The object with an operation of this nature is to interrupt the illegal and dangerous activity that continues to disrupt our community,” Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Peter McIsaac said in the release. “While we have made another significant impact with 18 more arrests, we know our work is far from over. There are more individuals out there exploiting women – and exploiting their vulnerable situations – which is something we take very seriously and absolutely will not tolerate.”

Police say they have laid more than 40 charges as part of this operation. In addition to obtaining sexual services, other charges include breaching a court order, theft, impaired driving, fraud, and several motor vehicle infractions.

The following individuals face a charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration: