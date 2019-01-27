

SYDNEY, N.S. -- It was standing room only at city hall in Sydney Cape Breton on Sunday, as people gathered to voice their concerns about what it is costing them to live in the municipality.

City staff made a presentation outlining problems they’ve found with the cap, sharing examples of lower-income areas shouldering more of the burden, while homeowners in more well-off neighborhoods are saving.

Others told stories about how they had moved home to the island and their cap assessment is significantly greater than is was for the previous property owner.

And one instance in particular, someone said they are living in one apartment unit and paying nearly $800 more under the cap, than their neighbor who shares the same driveway.

The municipality pays the highest tax rates in all of Canada; the next closest with a similar population base is Brantford, Ontario – where a $100,000 home would cost a homeowner $1,300. In Cape Breton, it would cost $2,200.

Property tax rates in the area are also among the highest in the country for a city the size of CBRM.

No decisions will be made on the issue until all the information goes before council.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald