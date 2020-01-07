SYDNEY -- People in Sydney are still cleaning up from the last storm and they prepare for this one -- and some are being forced to plow their own road for the first time in years.

Eighty-six-year-old Neil MacDonald is not as mobile as he used to be. It's even more difficult for him to get around this time of year.

Just a day after digging out from nearly 40 centimeters of snow, another blast of winter is on the way.

"I'm getting old," MacDonald said. "I don't shovel it myself, I get somebody to help me. I couldn't shovel that, I have my own driveway. I do the best I can and that's all I can do."

MacDonald says he's worried because it took him a while to dig out on Monday after the municipality didn't show up to plow the lane he lives on.

"Yeah, it caught us by surprise," MacDonald said. "We never thought that was going to happen. We will have to pay now for somebody to come and plow the lane."

Diane MacDonald also lives on the lane and was caught by surprise. She says she wasn't given any notice that the municipality would be stopping snow removal service.

"(Monday), I was told that a letter was sent to me explaining this and then (Tuesday) I received an email saying the letter was sent to the land owner," Diane MacDonald. "But there was no letter sent. There was no letter sent to the landowner. I know him. He's my neighbour and I've known him for years. He did not receive a letter and neither did I."

The municipality admitted Tuesday they have been plowing the lane for years. They say their policy states they do not offer snow removal service on private property.

The CBRM declined to comment about the situation on camera Tuesday, instead they sent an email saying “after finding this error, we must enforce our policy and all residents have to be responsible to plow their own private driveways.”

"But this is a day before a snowstorm and we just got over a snowstorm. It was lucky that a friend of ours came down with a very large snow blower and did this," said Bryan MacDonald.

With more snow on the way Wednesday, Diane MacDonald is worried about getting out.

"I have to get out and get to work and if I have climb over a snowbank, that's not fair," she said. "I pay taxes too."

Neil MacDonald is the owner of the lane and the city says the senior will now be responsible for the cleaning it up.