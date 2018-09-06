

CTV Atlantic





The first day of school is in the books at Brookland Elementary in Sydney, and it will go down as a warm one.

“It was really hot,” said student Michael Hutt. “It was like super-hot in there!”

“All the class was sweating,” said Logan Day.

At dismissal, some parents were hoping it wasn't too hot inside, but some students say spending the day in the classroom wasn't that bad.

“When we didn't have all the windows and the door open, it was kind of warm,” said Spencer MacAskill.“But when we opened the doors -- I'm right next to the doors -- it actually gets really chilly.”

Administration at Brookland issued a note to parents saying that with temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s, and a humidex climbing into the 30s, kids should be dressed for the weather -- and they should take something with them to stay hydrated.

"There was something on the PTA site, to send water bottles, and to make sure the kids were dressed for a hot, humid day because we're not air-conditioned,” said parent Adrienne Collins.“But that’s fine. It’s still summer.”

Another parent, Jean Reid, said she made sure her kids had what they needed.

“I packed shorts … sunscreen, lots of water, and told them to have lots of fun,” she said.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says none of its schools are air-conditioned, but that building conditions are closely monitored.

Despite a summer that was hotter and more humid than any in recent memory, they say they didn't take any more steps than normal in making sure classrooms weren't too stuffy for when the kids came back.

Some who remember more fall-like first days wondered if global warming is at play, but the school board says temperatures like today's have happened in the past.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.