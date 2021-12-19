Sydney women organizes 'Adopt a Family' holiday campaign second year in a row

SYDNEY -

Nicole Stevenson's vehicle is filled to the brim with Christmas gifts on their way to children and families in need.

“We are having a lot of last minute families coming forward with different issues. They thought they could handle Christmas, but they couldn't, so we're still working and still trying to help as many people as possible," says Stevenson

For the second straight year, Stevenson has organized her own 'Adopt A Family' campaign.

Working as a social worker, she sees the need first hand and says it's growing more than ever this year.

“Right now I have 108 children and youth and that doesn't count the single parents we do a little something up for them as well. It's a lot of deliveries and a lot of pickups. The need is overwhelming this year," says Stevenson.

She says she's been putting in twelve and fourteen hour days since the beginning of this month.

From Legos to a doll house, it's a list that will put smiles on Children's faces at a time of year that can be one of the hardest.

“It is very heartbreaking, but it's very heart-warming when you can help out," says teacher Erin Mcphee.

McPhee sees the need first hand in her classroom.

“We do notice the need is getting greater and now COVID-19 is really putting a financial struggle on many and we noticed the last year was pretty rough, so we figured we would help out as much as we could.” She says

“Last year was wonderful. We got too 112 kids and it was very overwhelming, there was a lot of tears and thank you cards from families," says Stevenson

Stevenson says with COVID cases increasing, it's important to make the holidays as happy as possible with the future so uncertain.

“Even families reached out to help this year that I helped last year because they got on their feet and wanted to give back. It's a beautiful and rewarding experience. I've very privileged to be in this position," she says

Stevenson can be reached by email nicolestevenson25@gmail.com to donate. An inspiring plea for help, to try and fill in the gap during uncertain times.