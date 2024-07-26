Synthetic opioid 'more potent than fentanyl' found on P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is warning the public of a dangerous synthetic opioid after the drug was seized in Stratford.

Police say they recently executed a search warrant at a home and seized an envelope containing about 50 tablets.

The tablets were then sent to Health Canada to be analyzed.

The department identified the tablets as being N-desethyl Isotonitazene/A-benzimidazole.

The synthetic opioid is said to be “more potent than fentanyl.”

The RCMP describes the tablets as being white and triangular with "Pd" on one side and "33" on the other.

Police say this is the first reported instance of the drug on the island. It was also previously reported in Nova Scotia.

“The use of Naloxone may help reverse the effects of the drug, although repeated administration of Naloxone may be required to counter the overdose effect,” said P.E.I. RCMP senior communications advisor Scott Ferris in a Friday news release from the force.

