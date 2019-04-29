

In a province where thousands of residents are grappling with a doctor shortage, a physician from Syria says he’s concerned about losing his medical skills as he works at a hardware store in Halifax.

Loair Al Rifai came to Nova Scotia in November 2016 after fleeing the war in Syria.

Since his arrival in Halifax, Al Rifai has still been unable to work as a doctor, despite having studied medicine for a decade back in Syria.

Instead, he spends his days helping customers load large items into their vehicles at a hardware store.

While he says he’s grateful for the paycheque, it’s a far cry from the work he’s trained to do.

“I feel like you should work in your job and you feel you can do that,” said Al Rifai. “I had about four or five years of practising medicine. I know my job”.

Nova Scotia has been plagued with a doctor shortage for years; just this past weekend, a walk-in clinic in Lower Sackville, N.S. had to shut its doors permanently due to a lack of doctors.

Immigration officials admit there are trained doctors coming into the province, but there are rules and protocols that need to be followed before they can begin working in the medical field, starting with language proficiency.

“They must have very good communication skills, language-wise,” said Mohja Alia, the employment and bridging manager for ISANS. “They need to know about the Canadian health-care system. They need to pass the exams and then get into the field through different ways.”

Al Rifai has taken English courses, but doesn’t feel comfortable enough to take the tests.

He says, although his English is improving from communication with customers at the hardware store, he is concerned his medical skills are slipping away.

“As you know, when you stay four or three year out of medicine, or out of any job, you lose your job,” he said. “You lose all your information, after 10 years of working to be a doctor.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko