Tactical officers conduct armed home search in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police arrested a man following a home search in the 3500 block area of John Parr Drive early Thursday afternoon.

Around noon police closed Massachusetts Avenue, a main thoroughfare heading to the MacKay Bridge, and some surrounding streets while they conducted the search, according to a news release.

Tactical officers pointed guns at a townhouse as part of the response.

The roads reopened roughly 30 minutes later, police said.

There is no word yet on charges.

