Take a book, leave a book: Gwen’s Library open for the season

SAINT JOHN -

Five years ago in a quiet Saint John, N.B., neighborhood, Pam Galbraith opened Gwen’s Library on her front lawn, naming the nook after her late mother.



“My mom was the reader who started to teach me to read before I even went to school,” remembers Galbraith. “Because she loved to read and it became a passion of mine.”



The concept of Gwen’s Library is simple. Take a book, maybe leave a book, and carry on. No library card required.



“It’s not a lot of work, that’s the nice part,” says Galbraith. “And you don’t have to check it out and bring it back, you can if you want and bring back something for somebody else. I come out and check it, not every day but every couple of days. I’ll see spots in there that I fill up and I go inside, grab a few more books and fill it up and it works out fine.”



“I love cars coming along and they slow down,” continues Galbraith. “Next thing I know I peek out the window and someone is looking in the library.”



Galbraith worked in the Saint John libraries for her entire career, which led to the opening of Gwen’s upon her retirement. The library itself was built by her brother, and it can house around 20 adult novels. Galbraith has expanded services this year adding a section dedicated to younger readers.



“I have had compliments from people say it is really just relaxing,” says Galbraith. “It’s something you can enjoy, don’t pay money for it, keep it as long as you want, you bring back something you finished, or pass it on to someone else.”



A new sign in the library garden reading “so many books; so little time” sums up the insatiable readers philosophy.



“And I’m sure anyone who stops at this library feels exactly the same way.”