The Maritimes are full of wild plants -- if you know where to look.

Author Jamie Simpson does and the foraging expert has travelled across the region, finding hidden troves of goodies along the way.

“They're a tasty little berry, and really abundant,” Simpson says as he surveys a pin cherry bush. “As you can see, there's tons here that will be available before too long.”

From pin cherries to wild raisins he knows the best spots to find edibles in the forest.

“Sometimes, I go to areas where I know I'll find things for foraging,” Simpson said. “But other times, it's going out there on a treasure hunt looking for a certain plant or a certain mushroom, and it might take you a while to find it, but then when you do, it's exciting and it's fun.”

Simpson says foraging helps him feel closer to nature.

“(If) it's early May, it's fiddlehead time, or it's July, the chanterelles are coming up now in a certain place,” he says. “You get this sense of land through the seasons.”

Going on a stroll with Simpson is a good way to expand your palate.

First up on the menu of Monday’s walk is wild plantain.

“You can eat these raw, especially the younger ones you can eat raw, and you can try a little one right now if you like,” Simpson says as he picks and eats a leaf.

There were wild raspberries growing along the trail, bushes of blackberries ripening, and even wild grapes clustered in the branches of a leafy tree.

Some of the flowers are even edible, like the wild rose.

But not everything is safe to eat, such as red elderberries.

“You want to make sure that you know your mushrooms before you pick them,” Simpson said. “With berries, there are definitely some that can make you sick if you eat them, so it's a good idea to have a sense of what you're picking.”

Simpson wrote Eating Wild in Eastern Canada, A Guide to Foraging the Fields, Forests, and Shorelines.

He launched his book on Monday night in Halifax.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.