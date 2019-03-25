

A woman who lost her sister in a devastating crash in Eastern Passage, N.S., is speaking out about her loss and family’s need for help during this difficult time.

“There’s just really no words to describe everything that’s going on,” says Amber Stewart.

“We’re just sort of taking it day by day and it comes in waves. We go from laughing about her to crying and just everything that happened.”

Amber’s sister, 17-year-old Michelle Stewart, died early Saturday morning when a vehicle left the road and caught on fire in a wooded area near Cow Bay Road and Dyke Road. Two other people were killed in the crash.

Amber says her sister was supposed to graduate from high school this year and was starting to make plans for her future.

“She just got her driver’s licence and she was filling out college applications,” she says. “She was looking forward to taking a year off and then going in to help youth that were homeless.”

Adding to the family’s pain, Amber says Michelle’s death comes at a time when they are already struggling with serious health issues and financial strain.

“My dad and her stepmom aren’t good health-wise. She just had two heart attacks and, after her second heart attack, he got diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer,” she explains.

With money tight, Amber has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Michelle’s funeral. More than $1,200 had been raised as of 4 p.m. Monday. Amber says she is grateful for the outpouring of support her family has received over the past few days.

“We’re hoping to use it all for funeral expenses and to make sure that we can give her the best that she deserves,” says Amber.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the cause of the collision. They confirm one man and two women were killed in the crash, but aren’t saying much else at this time.

“The vehicle didn’t have a licence plate on it and the VIN was burned during the fire, so it was hard to identify who it was,” says RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau. “We believe we know the information, but it needs to be confirmed by the medical examiner at this time.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace