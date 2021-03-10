Advertisement
Taking it slow; Halifax lowers speed limit on some north end streets
Share:
HALIFAX -- Drivers in Halifax will be slowing down on some streets in the city’s north end.
On Wednesday, the city announced that speed limits in the Uniacke Street neighbourhood will be reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.
The city says the initiative is focused on making communities safer by reducing speeding in residential neighbourhoods, as part of the municipality’s road safety actions to move toward zero fatalities and injuries for people using any mode of transportation.
The change applies to all streets between North Street and Cogswell Street, and Barrington Street and Gottingen Street, including the following:
- Brunswick Street
- Cornwallis Street
- Portland Place
- Hamilton Lane
- Wood Avenue
- Sunshine Walk
- Artz Street
- Victory Lane
- Gerrish Street
- Aukland Place
- Middle Lane
- Bristol Place
- Olympic Court
- Cardiff Place
- Uniacke Street
- Cragg Avenue
- Breen Avenue
- Adams Avenue
- Herron Walk
- Portia White Court
- Divas Lane
- Longard Plaza
- Prince Willuiam Street
- Saunders Lane
- Pickard Lane
Crews will begin posting new signage in the coming days. Work is expected to take approximately one week to complete.
The province of Nova Scotia provides a default speed limit of 50 km/h, but allows for the municipality to request posted speed limits below 50 km/h if accompanied by necessary documentation.
The province approved the speed limit reduction for the Uniacke Street neighbourhood.
The city says staff continue to assess other neighbourhoods for possible speed reduction in the future.