HALIFAX -- Drivers in Halifax will be slowing down on some streets in the city’s north end.

On Wednesday, the city announced that speed limits in the Uniacke Street neighbourhood will be reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

The city says the initiative is focused on making communities safer by reducing speeding in residential neighbourhoods, as part of the municipality’s road safety actions to move toward zero fatalities and injuries for people using any mode of transportation.

The change applies to all streets between North Street and Cogswell Street, and Barrington Street and Gottingen Street, including the following:

Brunswick Street

Cornwallis Street

Portland Place

Hamilton Lane

Wood Avenue

Sunshine Walk

Artz Street

Victory Lane

Gerrish Street

Aukland Place

Middle Lane

Bristol Place

Olympic Court

Cardiff Place

Uniacke Street

Cragg Avenue

Breen Avenue

Adams Avenue

Herron Walk

Portia White Court

Divas Lane

Longard Plaza

Prince Willuiam Street

Saunders Lane

Pickard Lane

Crews will begin posting new signage in the coming days. Work is expected to take approximately one week to complete.

The province of Nova Scotia provides a default speed limit of 50 km/h, but allows for the municipality to request posted speed limits below 50 km/h if accompanied by necessary documentation.

The province approved the speed limit reduction for the Uniacke Street neighbourhood.

The city says staff continue to assess other neighbourhoods for possible speed reduction in the future.