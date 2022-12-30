Taking the plunge: Swimmers tout the benefits of cold-water dips

You would be forgiven for thinking an icy Charlottetown waterfront beach doesn’t look like an inviting place to take a swim this time of year, but a dedicated group of dippers disagree.

“Doing something really hard that instinctually you don't want to do, but you realize that you can overpower that little governor in your mind that says, ‘I can’t do this, I don’t want to do this,' you’ll surprise yourself, and that’s some really powerful stuff,’” said organizer Jake MacCallum.

The polar bear dip has become a tradition across the region, however, it was put on hold the last two years due to the pandemic.

Now, it's returning to Charlottetown this New Year's Day.

“Just get people excited,” said MacCallum. “Remind them how great an event it was, and say, ‘Yeah, we’re back and we want to really revive this thing.’”

The 2023 event almost didn’t happen again. The former organizer wasn’t able to plan the event for the new year, but that’s when MacCallum stepped in to help.

He’s also using the chance to collect donations for a local soup kitchen.

Unfortunately, for those in Halifax, the famous Herring Cove Polar Bear Swim has been cancelled for another year, with organizers citing the pandemic, flu season and a shortage of volunteers as contributing factors.

For many, this is a once a year tradition, but more and more say they’ve felt the benefits of a regular icy dip.

“I’m aiming now to be in cold water for about 10 to 15 minutes per week, so that’s not a huge amount. I hear a lot of people stay in for, maybe, 10 minutes at a time,” said Chris Surette, ice dip advocate. “I’m going in for usually one or two minutes and that’s it.”

Halifax adventure seeker Chris Surette says a cold dip is good for both the body and mind.

“That incredible high that I get from doing it,” said Surette. “You feel incredible. It really is something that I encourage people to try at least once, even if it’s just a cold shower. The way you’ll feel afterward is amazing.”

However, Surette reminds everyone to do it safely

“Don’t just go jumping into the cold water by yourself, for sure. Make sure you’re always with somebody else, especially as you’re learning,” he said.

“Know your limits, listen to your body, but definitely do some research. If you need to consult with a doctor, I would definitely do that.”

Something to think about for those looking for a cool way to jump into the new year.