HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his government is in talks with representatives of the mothballed Northern Pulp mill regarding the repayment of millions of dollars in outstanding provincial loans.

McNeil's spokesman confirmed today the outstanding total is roughly $85-million -- a figure also contained in an access-to-information request reported by the Halifax Chronicle Herald last fall.

The loans, made by previous governments, include two to the mill and one to an affiliated company.

McNeil said today the discussions concern things such as a repayment schedule and applicable interest.

He says there are currently no talks around the province's potential liability related to the closure of the mill's Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility, which occurred roughly 10 years ahead of schedule.

McNeil says he believes the government's liability has been reduced now that the mill is not moving ahead with a new treatment facility.

The majority of the approximately 230 unionized workers at the mill finished their final shifts last Friday.

Northern Pulp opted for the move after its plan for a new treatment system was rejected by the province in December.

Parent company Paper Excellence has since committed to continuing with a mandated environmental assessment process around the proposed treatment system.

Final terms will be issued to the company in April and it will have up to two years to complete a report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.