Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood while fires persist
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
Bill Moore, executive director of community safety with Halifax Regional Municipality, said Friday that residents who have been identified as living in the “significantly impacted zones” have been invited to board buses that will drive around their community as fires still burn.
This plan is only possible, Moore said, because firefighters on scene have identified a “fire window” when it is expected to be safe to enter the wildfire areas.
There have been about 200 structures or homes destroyed in the suburban area northwest of Halifax and about 16,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes.
Busses will take residents to see damaged homes in Upper Tantallon, Pockwork and Hammonds Plains Friday.
“Individuals from the significantly impacted zone — prioritizing those that we’ve deemed that they had their house destroyed — is the first group,” Moore said of the tour.
Moore said other residents will be invited to view their neighbourhoods when it becomes safe to do so.
“The reality is we only have a small window provided,” he said.
Tantallon wildfire (Communications Nova Scotia)“This is still an active fire zone,” Roy Hollet, deputy fire chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said Friday.
With firefighting resources in the Halifax-area spread thin amongst multiple fires that began Thursday afternoon, the municipality’s largest fire that started Sunday remains 50 per cent contained.
“Yesterday was a tough day for the folks on the line. It was hot, relatively windy… The issue was all the additional issues that sprang to life,” Department of Natural Resources and Renewables forest technician Dave Steeves said Friday morning.
“We had to reroute a lot of our resources,” he said.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Halifax at the Waegwoltic Club in the city’s south-end, and two separate brush fires in Fall River and on Prospect Road.
All three fires are considered “out,” though firefighters remain on scene to put out hot spots.
Steeves said there was “minimal growth” at the Tantallon fire overnight, which was last estimated to be 837 hectares in size. More than 200 structures have been seriously damaged or destroyed by the flames, including about 150 homes.
With other fires in the area under control, Steeves said crew is hopefully “going to be able to make some ground” on further containing the fire in suburban Halifax.Friday morning brought with it some long-sought-after precipitation in Tantallon.
“I’ve never been so happy to see rain as I was this morning,” Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum said during a news conference Friday morning.
“It’s great. It’s going to slow down fire spread today, but it’s not enough.”
Meldrum said that all humidity and precipitation is good news, but much more rain is needed in order to combat the extremely dry conditions across Nova Scotia.
“The precipitation this morning will buy us a few hours. It will give us an operational advantage to be more aggressive in some areas,” Steeves said.
The forest technician said it will only be a few hours before fire fuel like trees, vegetation and structures have dried up from the heat “and then we’re back in the same position we were in yesterday.”
“We are hopeful that there will be more precipitation to help our cause.”
Meanwhile, firefighters are on scene in Shelburne County as the largest ongoing wildfire in Nova Scotia continues to burn out of control near Barrington Lake.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
How natural disasters can create long-lasting trauma
As wildfires continue to ravage across Canada, an expert warns that people who live through such natural disasters could experience serious mental health issues in the long term.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood while fires persist
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
Canadian Jamal Murray makes a difference in NBA finals game 1
The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper.
Meet the 14-year-old who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with 'psammophile'
Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, wins the National Spelling Bee.
Nixing Canadian experience rule spells opportunity for Ontario foreign engineers, workers say
Accessible Community Counselling and Employment Services, a charity that supports internationally trained engineers like Zaitsev, said the dropping of the Canadian experience requirement is a welcome development.
Toronto
-
Two major downtown roads will be closed to traffic this weekend
Thousands of cyclists will be taking over the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway this weekend, likely creating headaches for drivers in the process.
-
Ontario airport to shutdown as Cadillac Fairview eyes plans to develop
An Ontario airport announced it is planning on shutting down as its landowner explores redeveloping the grounds north of Toronto.
-
Counterfeits, photocopies: Toronto police crack down on accessible parking permit fraud
Toronto police are cracking down on drivers misusing the accessible permits.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
-
Police, dive teams at Lethbridge's Henderson Lake
Lethbridge police, along with dive teams from the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, are on scene at Henderson Lake.
-
Parkdale Boulevard N.W. reopened after crash
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northwest Calgary on Friday.
Montreal
-
'You don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card': Cote Saint-Luc makes dig at Bill 96 in phone greeting
'If you'd like service in English, press two. And by the way, you don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back ten generations. And you don't have to pinky-promise anything. This is the City of Cote Saint-Luc, and that's how we roll.'
-
Roads to close for Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile this weekend in Montreal
Cyclists will be in the spotlight and on the streets in Montreal this weekend. Thousands of them will be taking part in the Tour la Nuit, on Friday, and the Tour de l'Ile, on Sunday, to officially launch the cycling season. Motorists, meanwhile, will have to plan their journeys in the north of the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
As Montreal endures another day of high heat, the city could also see some stormy weather heading our way as well.
Edmonton
-
'I'm sorry to bring the bad news': Mikisew Cree First Nation chief confirms cabins destroyed by wildfire
Several cabins in an Indigenous community were believed to have been burned down by a 16,000-hectare wildfire in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
'All about the campfire': Campers adjust their plans with fire bans in place
Jade Najam was getting excited about camping during the May long weekend, sitting around the campfire late into the night with his family and sipping hot chocolate.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warming up through the weekend
Temperatures will climb back into the 20s this afternoon in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins city councillor takes police chief on tour of crime hotspots
Timmins City Counc. Bill Gvozdanovic took Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy on a tour of his ward in the Schumacher area.
-
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
London
-
One person wanted in firearms investigation
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to two separate calls where citizens believed they heard gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street near Talbot Street.
-
Thousands without power in north London, Middlesex, Huron, Bruce counties
Several outages are reported in the north end of the city including the areas of Western University, Masonville Mall and Fanshawe College.
-
'Ongoing weapons investigation' in southwest London
No other details are available other than people being asked to avoid the area in the 1300 block of Commissioners Road west.
Winnipeg
-
Dry conditions prompt fire ban in Manitoba community
One Manitoba community has issued a fire ban due to the dry conditions in the area.
-
Manitoba PCs remain mum on Pride parade pledge
While the Manitoba NDP is committing every member to walk in one of Manitoba's pride parades during June, the governing Progressive Conservatives are unwilling to make a similar pledge.
-
Winnipeg among parts of Manitoba under heat warning
The mercury is rising in parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg where heat warnings have been issued.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast on Friday
A heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Ottawa. Relief from the hot and humid temperatures is on the way for the weekend.
-
Man arrested after hidden camera found in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the investigation into a hidden camera discovered in the washroom at an elementary school.
-
Increased air conditioning use likely to blame for hydro outage in Ottawa's west end, utility says
Hydro Ottawa reported 8,500 customers in Kanata South, Kanata North, Stittsville and West-Carleton March lost power just before 6 p.m.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s help locating missing 65-year-old woman
A 65-year-old woman is missing, and Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding her.
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep
A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.
-
Here are Saskatchewan's connections to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will compete for the NHL’s top prize beginning this week and both teams have ties to Saskatchewan on their respective rosters.
Vancouver
-
Multiple 'serious assaults' on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say
The Vancouver Police Department says an investigation is underway after multiple "serious assaults "on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday.
-
Vernon Adams Jr. throws 3 touchdowns as Lions win final pre-season game
In his first pre-season start for the B.C. Lions, Vernon Adams Jr. said he felt like time slowed down.
-
How natural disasters can create long-lasting trauma
As wildfires continue to ravage across Canada, an expert warns that people who live through such natural disasters could experience serious mental health issues in the long term.
Regina
-
Overnight thunderstorms bring more flooding to Regina
Many Regina residents are having to take detours on their Friday morning commutes as overnight thunderstorms brought more heavy rain and localized flooding to various parts of the city.
-
Here are Saskatchewan's connections to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will compete for the NHL’s top prize beginning this week and both teams have ties to Saskatchewan on their respective rosters.
-
Following outcry, Sask. government pledges $40M top-up for education budget
A month after Premier Scott Moe said more money was on the way for school divisions, Saskatchewan's education minister announced a $40 million top-up.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Jamaican Olympian headlines Victoria boxing card
Giant heavyweight Ricardo (Big 12) Brown, a former Jamaican Olympian now fighting out of Toronto, looks to add to his 7-0-0 pro record Saturday when he takes on Mexican boxer Miguel Angel Flores Gomez in Victoria.
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., remains out of control, but officials say progress being made
British Columbia wildfire officials say crews are making progress in their efforts to suppress a large forest fire on northern Vancouver Island, though the 160-hectare blaze was still burning out of control Thursday.
-
RCMP investigate indecent act involving 14-year-old in Langford
The West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of an indecent act involving a young girl that occurred in the heart of Langford on Wednesday evening.