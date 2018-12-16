

CTV Atlantic





Tantallon RCMP is requesting public help with an investigation into shots fired in Timberlea on December 14.

Officers say at approximately 9:15 p.m., Tantallon RCMP responded to reports that suspects had fled the scene after shots were fired behind a building on Trinity Way.

There were no injuries or property damage reported. Several casings were located and seized at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tantallon RCMP is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-826-3100, anonymously at Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).