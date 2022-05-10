Tanya Brooks murder remains unsolved; 13th annual walk held in her memory

Thirteen years after her death, Halifax police are still trying to find the person responsible for the murder of Tanya Jean Brooks.

Brooks’ body was found in a basement window well along the west side of the former St. Patrick’s-Alexandra School on Maitland Street in Halifax at 2:17 p.m. on May 11, 2009.

Investigators traced her movements until about 9 p.m. on May 10, 2009. They are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious near the school around that time to contact police.

Investigators believe Brooks -- a 36-year-old Indigenous woman and the mother of five children -- knew her killer and that there are people who have information that could help solve her murder.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Brooks’ homicide is a part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.

13th ANNUAL MEMORIAL WALK

The 13th annual memorial walk for Tanya Brooks will be held Tuesday afternoon in Halifax.

People will gather at the Halifax Regional Police department for an opening prayer at 1 p.m.

The walk will take participants north along Gottingen Street to the former St. Patrick’s-Alexandra School on Maitland Street, where Brooks’ body was found. A special ceremony will take place at the site.

The walk will then continue to the new location of the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre on Brunswick Street.