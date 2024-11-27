Tariff concerns focus of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.

Dalhousie University political science professor and analyst Lori Turnbull says she doesn’t expect there will be immediate unity amongst the leaders on the call.

“This is going to be a process for the prime minister because the premiers have their own views on how this is going to go,” says Turnbull. “I think we can already see the premiers who have spoken about this right out of the gate, they're taking very different kind of approaches.”

Turnbull points out the discussion isn’t just about tariffs, but Canada’s relationship with the U.S. as a whole.

She admits the tariff threat from President-Elect Trump does not come as a surprise. She says he has always negotiated in this type of fashion to insight chaos and panic. Turnbull adds his tactic is working with Canadian leaders, as each province has differing opinions on how to handle the tariff threat.

“Whether or not they take a keep Team Canada approach, the fact that there are those multiple voices that have different opinions, that's a way for Donald Trump to do something like this and then breed that chaos,” Turnbull says, adding it will likely be a few months before it is fully understood how this tariff threat will play out.

The topic remained top of mind at the New Brunswick Legislature Wednesday. Official Opposition Leader Glen Savoie urged the government to call for an emergency meeting of the Coalition of Northeastern governors and eastern Canadian premiers to discuss the impact the potential tariffs would have for both sides of the border. Premier Susan Holt says there is a meeting on the calendar, but will look at moving it to a more immediate date.

The premier was not available ahead of her virtual meeting with the prime minister, however Savoie says New Brunswick relies on exports to the U.S. more then any other province. He believes conversations should be had with officials on both sides of the border.

“At the end of the day how do we work with our American counterparts to ensure that the decisions made, or at least the overtures made by the American president, are actually in the best interests of both sides,” Savoie questions. “Right now it's pretty clear to me that it's not in the best interest of either side.”

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Holt said they discussed possible investments in the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency. She noted there will possibly be further meetings in the future and she remains optimistic the strong relationship between Canada and the U.S. will continue.

Ninety-two per cent of all New Brunswick exports are to the United States.

“Sixty per cent of our Lobster goes to the U.S.”

Geoff Irvine is the executive director for the Lobster Council of Canada. He says 60 per cent of all lobsters caught in Canada are exported to the U.S., while half of the lobster caught south of the border is exported north.

He says the industries export value was $2.6 billion in 2023, leading to crucial dramatic economic spinoffs for dozens of Maritime communities.

“We've been preparing actually for months,” says Irvine, referencing tariff threats. “Global Affairs Canada actually appointed a senior official back in the summer to liaise with Canadian industry to build a sort of a portfolio of success stories between Canadian and American industries. We've put together, a document that outlines how very much intertwined the U.S. and Canadian lobster industries are.”

He says the key to ensuring large damaging tariffs aren’t put in place is highlighting the co-dependency between the two economies.

“American consumers love our fish and seafood,” says Irvine. “American companies who buy our fish and seafood love to make money on our fish and seafood, so they are not going to want to lose that business.”

Irvine says a united approach from all leaders will be required for a successful negotiation. He adds it is too early to predict how a 25 per cent tariff would damage the industry.