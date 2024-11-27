Tariff concerns focus of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.
Dalhousie University political science professor and analyst Lori Turnbull says she doesn’t expect there will be immediate unity amongst the leaders on the call.
“This is going to be a process for the prime minister because the premiers have their own views on how this is going to go,” says Turnbull. “I think we can already see the premiers who have spoken about this right out of the gate, they're taking very different kind of approaches.”
Turnbull points out the discussion isn’t just about tariffs, but Canada’s relationship with the U.S. as a whole.
She admits the tariff threat from President-Elect Trump does not come as a surprise. She says he has always negotiated in this type of fashion to insight chaos and panic. Turnbull adds his tactic is working with Canadian leaders, as each province has differing opinions on how to handle the tariff threat.
“Whether or not they take a keep Team Canada approach, the fact that there are those multiple voices that have different opinions, that's a way for Donald Trump to do something like this and then breed that chaos,” Turnbull says, adding it will likely be a few months before it is fully understood how this tariff threat will play out.
The topic remained top of mind at the New Brunswick Legislature Wednesday. Official Opposition Leader Glen Savoie urged the government to call for an emergency meeting of the Coalition of Northeastern governors and eastern Canadian premiers to discuss the impact the potential tariffs would have for both sides of the border. Premier Susan Holt says there is a meeting on the calendar, but will look at moving it to a more immediate date.
The premier was not available ahead of her virtual meeting with the prime minister, however Savoie says New Brunswick relies on exports to the U.S. more then any other province. He believes conversations should be had with officials on both sides of the border.
“At the end of the day how do we work with our American counterparts to ensure that the decisions made, or at least the overtures made by the American president, are actually in the best interests of both sides,” Savoie questions. “Right now it's pretty clear to me that it's not in the best interest of either side.”
Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Holt said they discussed possible investments in the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency. She noted there will possibly be further meetings in the future and she remains optimistic the strong relationship between Canada and the U.S. will continue.
Ninety-two per cent of all New Brunswick exports are to the United States.
“Sixty per cent of our Lobster goes to the U.S.”
Geoff Irvine is the executive director for the Lobster Council of Canada. He says 60 per cent of all lobsters caught in Canada are exported to the U.S., while half of the lobster caught south of the border is exported north.
He says the industries export value was $2.6 billion in 2023, leading to crucial dramatic economic spinoffs for dozens of Maritime communities.
“We've been preparing actually for months,” says Irvine, referencing tariff threats. “Global Affairs Canada actually appointed a senior official back in the summer to liaise with Canadian industry to build a sort of a portfolio of success stories between Canadian and American industries. We've put together, a document that outlines how very much intertwined the U.S. and Canadian lobster industries are.”
He says the key to ensuring large damaging tariffs aren’t put in place is highlighting the co-dependency between the two economies.
“American consumers love our fish and seafood,” says Irvine. “American companies who buy our fish and seafood love to make money on our fish and seafood, so they are not going to want to lose that business.”
Irvine says a united approach from all leaders will be required for a successful negotiation. He adds it is too early to predict how a 25 per cent tariff would damage the industry.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Northern lights may be visible in some U.S. states and Canadian provinces this week
The northern lights could be visible for residents in northern and upper Midwest states in the U.S. as early as Thursday, including some Canadian provinces.
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Toronto
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Police identify suspect who allegedly shot at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who remains wanted for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
-
Calgary
-
Woman sexually assaulted in downtown Calgary, warrants issued for man accused
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman downtown earlier this month.
-
Concerns raised over continual changes to Alberta's trapping and hunting rules
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm over the Alberta government's decision to lift trapping and harvesting limits on wolverines.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Industry not consulted on Alberta's plan to challenge federal emissions cap
The Alberta government did not consult with the oil and gas sector before announcing a sweeping set of plans it says it could use to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap, industry sources say.
-
Business groups put pressure on city to find savings during budget adjustment
As city council prepares to talk about the budget – and next year's property tax increase – local business groups say they're here to help address Edmonton's slumping finances.
Montreal
-
Experts sound alarm about new far-right nationalist group in Quebec
Experts are sounding the alarm about a new far-right nationalist group that has formed in Quebec.
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Quebec Liberals want to ban supervised injection sites near schools, daycare centres
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) wants to ban supervised drug consumption sites within 150 metres of schools and daycare centres in Montreal, and within 250 metres elsewhere in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orleans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orleans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
-
OCDSB trustees vote to sanction fellow trustee after antisemitism complaint
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board have voted to censure a fellow trustee for antisemitic comments made during the debate over attending the Capital Pride Parade.
-
'It's a heavy hit': Canadian travellers cope with weak Canadian dollar
Despite rebounding on Wednesday, the Canadian dollar continues to face pressure after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports.
London
-
'Woke up to him being there naked': Sarnia resident recounts neighbour’s ordeal
Sarnia police have released surveillance video of a man identified as a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.
-
Lambton County could land a new Ontario hydro plant, possibly nuclear-powered
Lambton County is on a list of future sites for power plants in Ontario, including the possibility of a large nuclear facility.
-
'Trojan Horse tour' makes stop in Durham to shed light on ER closures
A sign of contempt for the government’s healthcare decisions arrived in Durham Wednesday. A community that’s lost all its inpatient hospital beds and overnight ER hours, all within the past several months.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
-
Police Services Act 'discreditable conduct' appearance for veteran Barrie officer
Longtime Barrie police officer Valarie Gates had one of her two discreditable conduct charges under the Police Services Act addressed Wednesday morning over teleconference.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of PSW positions eliminated at Guelph General Hospital
Guelph General Hospital will be eliminating around 39 personal support worker (PSW) positions over the next five months.
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Trump’s proposed tariff sparks economic fears in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex business leaders are sounding the alarm over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, warning it could devastate the region’s economy.
-
Windsor restaurant to host Detroit Lions watch party
The Factory House on Tecumseh Road East has scored big with the Detroit Lions as it prepares for its upcoming watch party.
-
'99 red balloons? Try hundreds': Parks Canada draws attention to helium balloon litter concerns
In posts on social media, Parks Canada is calling on people to "balloon responsibly" while revealing staff at Point Pelee National Park find hundreds of helium balloons along the Lake Erie shoreline each year.
Winnipeg
-
'It's been very hectic': Retailers brace for busy shopping season without Canada Post
Some businesses worry they have been left holding the bag as the Canada Post strike continues just days away from Black Friday.
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
Regina
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
-
'Uplift an entire community': Indigenous Ag Summit returns to Agribition
For the 11th year, the Indigenous Ag Summit has returned to the Canadian Western Agribition. The two-day summit featured speakers who shared their personal experiences in the industry.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in 'core subject areas' at school.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
-
Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
Vancouver
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
B.C. regulator issues temporary order after 'repeatedly' warning man, company over alleged violations
B.C.'s financial markets regulator has issued a temporary order against a B.C. company and a man connected to it, arguing that waiting for a hearing before imposing restrictions on them would be "prejudicial to the public interest."
-
Why hockey history says the Canucks should make the playoffs
As Americans gather for Thanksgiving, hockey history buffs point to late November as a strong indicator of which NHL teams will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
A 25-per-cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Wednesday ahead of a meeting with fellow premiers and the prime minister.
-
Ongoing vandalism to Vancouver Island Red Dress project
A Red Dress memorial project, raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, has been the target of ongoing vandalism in Campbell River, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.